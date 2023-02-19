 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Caps Clips: Stadium Series Sadness

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps fall to the Canes in this year’s Stadium Series game, roster moves and updates from Hershey, power rankings and more.

By Alex Ervin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

2023 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series - Raleigh - Washington Capitals v Carolina Hurricanes Photo by Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • The Washington Capitals loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath back to the Hershey Bears yesterday to make room for Tom Wilson. [Caps, Bears, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • A closer look at how the Sergei Fedorov trade changed both Alex Ovechkin and the entire Capitals franchise. [Athletic ($)]
  • Why has Washington’s offense struggled so much lately? [WHN]
  • A trio of Bears players recorded three points each in last night’s victory over the Charlotte Checkers. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
  • The Athletic’s playoff tiers are here, and the Caps’ bubble status means the deadline plan is still up in the air. [Athletic ($)]
  • Where do the Caps fall in this week’s Athletic NHL power rankings? [Athletic ($)]

Finally, congrats to Lars Eller, who hit one heck of an impressive milestone last night!

Loading comments...