Sunday Caps Clips: Stadium Series Sadness

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Stadium Series loss in Raleigh from Vogs, WaPo ($), NHL, AP, Caps video (recap, condensed game), WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Canes Country.
- The Caps might have lost badly to the Carolina Hurricanes, but they looked darn good arriving at Carter-Finley Stadium...
Varsity Blues pic.twitter.com/w1nhMn2SS7— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 18, 2023
- The Washington Capitals loaned defenseman Dylan McIlrath back to the Hershey Bears yesterday to make room for Tom Wilson. [Caps, Bears, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- A closer look at how the Sergei Fedorov trade changed both Alex Ovechkin and the entire Capitals franchise. [Athletic ($)]
- Why has Washington’s offense struggled so much lately? [WHN]
- A trio of Bears players recorded three points each in last night’s victory over the Charlotte Checkers. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
- The Athletic’s playoff tiers are here, and the Caps’ bubble status means the deadline plan is still up in the air. [Athletic ($)]
- Where do the Caps fall in this week’s Athletic NHL power rankings? [Athletic ($)]
Finally, congrats to Lars Eller, who hit one heck of an impressive milestone last night!
THE GREAT DANE— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 19, 2023
Congrats to @lellerofficial on moving into first all-time for most games played by a Danish player in NHL history!#ALLCAPS | @LeidosInc pic.twitter.com/M3cHEE3Prn
Loading comments...