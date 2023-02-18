 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Hurricanes Stadium Series Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Canes take it outside, injury updates, Orlov extension rumors and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: OCT 31 Capitals at Hurricanes Photo by Nicholas Faulkner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Checking in with Garnet Hathaway as he writes about yesterday’s family skate and how excited he is for his first outdoor game. [NHL]
  • Red alert: prospect Alexander Suzdalev scored a Michigan goal yesterday! [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • A closer look at the Caps’ statistical trends over the last week. [NoVa Caps]
  • The Capitals continue to work towards an extension for Dmitry Orlov, but the two parties are reportedly not close to a deal. [WHN, RMNB]

Finally, some #CapsDads content to make you smile this morning:

