Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Hurricanes Stadium Series Game Day

- Previews and other important info for tonight’s Stadium Series matchup between the Washington Capitals and Carolina Hurricanes from Vogs, NHL (and again), WaPo ($), ESPN, Athletic ($), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, and S+S.
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s loss to the Panthers from Vogs, WHN, RMNB (and again), and S+S.
- Notes and updates from yesterday’s practice in Raleigh. [Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Backstrom/Oshie, Strome, Kuemper, Kuznetsov, Eller), NBCSW, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps (and again), RMNB]
- Looking good under the lights, boys!
Lights pic.twitter.com/xejSKbr22m— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 17, 2023
- Checking in with Garnet Hathaway as he writes about yesterday’s family skate and how excited he is for his first outdoor game. [NHL]
- Red alert: prospect Alexander Suzdalev scored a Michigan goal yesterday! [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
Suz-Your-Daddy!! Alexander Suzdalev pulls off The Michigan. His 29th goal of the season #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/kwh8qB2uRf— Capitals Prospects (@jon_m_sorensen) February 18, 2023
- A closer look at the Caps’ statistical trends over the last week. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals continue to work towards an extension for Dmitry Orlov, but the two parties are reportedly not close to a deal. [WHN, RMNB]
Finally, some #CapsDads content to make you smile this morning:
Osh #CapsDads content here to bring you joy pic.twitter.com/293W0RBsq4— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 18, 2023
There is always time for a juice box pic.twitter.com/GTWZh8NACu— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 18, 2023
