Caps Stadium Series Bobbleheads

Disclaimer: This is a paid promotion.

You knew that our friends at FOCO would be capturing the Caps’ Stadium Series experience as only they can. Unfortunately, you didn’t know that Alex Ovechkin would miss the game.

But what if... he didn’t?

Yeah, it’s almost too much to think about, which is why it’s cool that FOCO is making not only an Ovi Stadium Series bobblehead (sigh), but also one of Slapshot (eagle-in-weagle!) to commemorate the occasion:

Both stand seven inches high, are limited in quantity (123 each), and can be yours. Grab ‘em up here.