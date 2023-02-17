Friday Caps Clips: Onward

Your savory breakfast links:
- Why the Caps should be sellers at this year’s deadline. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Panthers, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Defenseman Dylan McIlrath has impressed the brass with his performance in Hershey of late and earned himself a trip to the NHL. [NBCSW, WHN]
- The Caps without Alex Ovechkin are... not good. [Caps Outsider]
- The team announced yesterday that Carl Hagelin, following in his countryman’s footsteps, underwent hip resurfacing surgery and is out indefinitely. [@CapitalsPR, S&S]
- Get the latest on this weekend’s Stadium Series extravaganza in Raleigh, from the setup to the weather forecast. [Sporting News, NoVa Caps]
- As always, something about going outdoors brings the guys back to their childhood. [NBCSW]
- Reasons to get excited about tomorrow night’s game. [S&S]
- Breaking down the pre-deadline needs and options for each team. [Yahoo, THW]
- Rounding up the week for the Metro. [Canes Country]
- Happy 66th birthday to Archie Henderson!
- Finally, because we could all use something happy, here’s a sweet story about a kid getting a Caps-themed adaptive bike. [WUSA9]
