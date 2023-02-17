The Noon Number: The Great Outdoorsman

3 - Number of assists for Nicklas Backstrom in outdoor games, which is tied for fourth-most among all skaters; only three players (Henrik Zetterberg, Jonathan Toews, and Marian Hossa) have more.

He is also one of just three players to have picked up at least three points in a single period in an outdoor game, going 1-2-3 in the 2018 game in Annapolis to join Jordan Kyrou (4 points in 2021) and Martin Havlat (3 in 2009), and is the only player on either the Caps or ‘Canes to have a game-winning goal outdoors.

Backstrom is one of 17 players on the Caps’ current roster to have appeared in at least one outdoor game, with nine of them having done so in a Caps’ jersey and eight appearing with other teams.