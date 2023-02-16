Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Panthers Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:

The Hershey Bears forced OT with a late goal from Bobby Nardella, but eventually fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins last night. [Bears, NoVa Caps]

According to Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Caps are trying to sign Dmitry Orlov to a new contract. [Sportsnet]

Despite warmer weather, the Stadium Series ice is in good shape for this weekend. [NHL]

Happy 47th birthday to Colin Forbes, and raise a glass to Paul Nicholson, who would have turned 69 today.

Finally, the Rink Team would like to extend our most heartfelt condolences to Alex Ovechkin and the entire Ovechkin family after the passing of Mikhail Ovechkin.

The loss of Mr. Ovechkin will be felt not only in the locker room, but also in the hockey community. The Capitals will be without Alex Ovechkin for the foreseeable future while he spends time with his family. Our hearts are with the Ovechkin family during this difficult time.