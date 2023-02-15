 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: Close but No TvR

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps battle but fall short in their first of two on the week against the ‘Canes, Ovechkin takes a leave of absence and more.

By Becca H
Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals Photo by John McCreary/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Canes, NHL, AP, FLM, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, Caps Outsider, NoVa Caps (and again), and RMNB.
  • Oddly enough, the Caps’ and ‘Canes coaches disagreed on that waved-off goal. Only one can be correct, though (and it’s the one with the initials P.L.) [WHN]
  • The Caps were without Alex Ovechkin last night, and will be for the foreseeable future, as he returns home for a family health matter. Our thoughts are with the captain. [@CapitalsPR, NHL, Athletic]
  • Joe Snively got the call to fill in during Ovechkin’s absence, and it was a solid return for the Herndon kid, as he was a huge part of both Caps’ goals last night. [NBCSW]
  • Snively was initially just supposed to be a healthy scratch - right up until just before gametime, when he drew in because of this:
  • More updates on this weekend’s festivities, including the announcement of the evening’s musical acts - who are, unsurprisingly, a little bit (a lot, really) country. [NHL, ABC11]
  • Weather conditions in Raleigh heading into this weekend should make that ice a little bit tricky Saturday night. [Fox]
  • Tune in on March 13th to see the Caps and Rangers playing a much more...animated game. Interesting. [NHL]
  • Happy 49th birthday to Martin Gendron, happy 25th to Dennis Cholowski, and happy 351st-...*checks notes* sorry, that’s 51st birthday to some guy named Jaromir Jagr.
  • Finally... we all could use a hit of dopamine, right? Take it away, Biscuit.

