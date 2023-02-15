Wednesday Caps Clips: Close but No TvR

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), Canes, NHL, AP, FLM, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, Caps Outsider, NoVa Caps (and again), and RMNB.
- Oddly enough, the Caps’ and ‘Canes coaches disagreed on that waved-off goal. Only one can be correct, though (and it’s the one with the initials P.L.) [WHN]
- The Caps were without Alex Ovechkin last night, and will be for the foreseeable future, as he returns home for a family health matter. Our thoughts are with the captain. [@CapitalsPR, NHL, Athletic]
- Joe Snively got the call to fill in during Ovechkin’s absence, and it was a solid return for the Herndon kid, as he was a huge part of both Caps’ goals last night. [NBCSW]
- Snively was initially just supposed to be a healthy scratch - right up until just before gametime, when he drew in because of this:
Aliaksei Protas will not be in the #Caps' lineup tonight; he is with his wife, who is expecting the birth of the couple's first child. Warmups start in a couple minutes, but either the Caps go with a 7D/11F alignment, or Joe Snively steps in for Protas.— Mike Vogel (@VogsCaps) February 14, 2023
- More updates on this weekend’s festivities, including the announcement of the evening’s musical acts - who are, unsurprisingly, a little bit (a lot, really) country. [NHL, ABC11]
- Weather conditions in Raleigh heading into this weekend should make that ice a little bit tricky Saturday night. [Fox]
- Tune in on March 13th to see the Caps and Rangers playing a much more...animated game. Interesting. [NHL]
- Happy 49th birthday to Martin Gendron, happy 25th to Dennis Cholowski, and happy 351st-...*checks notes* sorry, that’s 51st birthday to some guy named Jaromir Jagr.
- Finally... we all could use a hit of dopamine, right? Take it away, Biscuit.
my #valentinesday kissing booth was a huge success !!! pic.twitter.com/221yJ2TNXh— Biscuit (@CapsPup) February 14, 2023
