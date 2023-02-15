The Noon Number: Joe Snipely

2 - Number of points earned by Joe Snively in last night’s loss, with an assist on T.J. Oshie’s goal in the first period and a beauty of a goal to tie it up in the second:

Snives gets his 2nd point of the game and it's a BIG one pic.twitter.com/9AhbLh9uTb — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 15, 2023

That marks Snively’s second-career multipoint game, his first coming almost exactly a year ago when he put up a three-point night (2-1-3) against the Canadiens back on February 10, 2022. Snively now has an impressive 10 points in 19 games with the Caps, and makes a bit of Commonwealth history: