Broadcast Info: NBCSW, WJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7
- Previews of tonight’s stadium series preview against the ‘Canes from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, FLM, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our pals over at Canes Country for the view from behind enemy lines.
- In case you missed it, the Caps will be without their captain for at least the next few games as he heads home.
Washington Capitals senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today that captain Alex Ovechkin will be away from the team to attend to a family matter and the health of a loved one.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) February 14, 2023
Do it for O, babes.
