Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Thread

The Hurricanes come to town for a little preview of this weekend’s big outdoor happening

By Becca H
Carolina Hurricanes v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images
Broadcast Info: NBCSW, WJFK, Capitals Radio 24/7
  • Previews of tonight’s stadium series preview against the ‘Canes from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, FLM, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our pals over at Canes Country for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • In case you missed it, the Caps will be without their captain for at least the next few games as he heads home.

Do it for O, babes.

