Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Hurricanes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s stadium series preview against the ‘Canes from Vogs, NBCSW, AP, FLM, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our pals over at Canes Country for the view from behind enemy lines.
- For the Caps, that inconsistency is making the picture that much murkier ahead of this year’s trade deadline. [WashTimes, WHN]
- The next time the Caps and ‘Canes meet, it’ll be outside at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, with an atmosphere that the NHL is hoping will be college football-esque. [NHL, NBCSW]
- Crews are putting the final touches on the ice sheet ahead of this weekend’s matchup. [ABC11, WRAL]
- The rendering of the setup for Saturday’s game, released yesterday by the league, looks pretty sweet...y’know, considering it includes the Hurricanes. [NHL]
- NBC Sports Washington will have all kinds of Caps goodies this weekend around Saturday night’s big game. [NBCSW]
- Rankings of power plus one thing to love about every team. [The Score]
- A few leftovers from Sunday’s shark attack in DC. [RMNB]
- The Caps cannot afford to fall into traps and let games like Sunday’s against the lowly Sharks slip away. [S&S]
- There are a number of Capitals who are simply not finding the back of the net right now. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Reflecting back on the long love affair between the NHL and Valentine’s Day. Fun one. [NHL]
- Happy 48th birthday to Viktor Kozlov, and happy 56th to Calle Johansson!
- Finally, we join the Nationals and the rest of the DC sports world in mourning the loss of Nationals’ principal owner - and the man who orchestrated the team’s move to DC 18 years ago - Ted Lerner. RIP.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Founding Managing Principal Owner, Theodore N. Lerner. pic.twitter.com/l8rKD6KE8E— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) February 13, 2023
Loading comments...