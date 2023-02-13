Monday Caps Clips: Shark Attack

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from yesterday’s Washington Capitals loss to the San Jose Sharks from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Athletic ($), Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Kuznetsov/Lindgren/Protas/Sheary), WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, and RMNB (and again).
- A few leftover numbers from Saturday’s win over the Bruins from RMNB.
- The playoff race is heating up, and the Caps know they need to find consistency to keep up. [NBCSW]
- Finally, happy 48th birthday to Brad Norton!
