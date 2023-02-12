 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Capitals vs. Sharks Recap: Caps Fumble Against Sharks

Onward.

By Becca H
NHL: San Jose Sharks at Washington Capitals Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

After a triumphant visit to Boston where the Caps came away with a thoroughly unexpected and hard-fought two points, they returned home against a struggling Sharks team... and struggled.

Here’s Sunday afternoon’s Plus/Minus:

  • Plus: Evgeny Kuznetsov’s goal was pretty spectacular, a singular effort to get around both defender and goalie. More of that, please.
  • Minus: Everything else?

On to the next, folks.

