Capitals vs. Sharks Recap: Caps Fumble Against Sharks

After a triumphant visit to Boston where the Caps came away with a thoroughly unexpected and hard-fought two points, they returned home against a struggling Sharks team... and struggled.
Here’s Sunday afternoon’s Plus/Minus:
- Plus: Evgeny Kuznetsov’s goal was pretty spectacular, a singular effort to get around both defender and goalie. More of that, please.
- Minus: Everything else?
On to the next, folks.
