Sunday Caps Clips: Beantown Bravado; Caps vs. Sharks Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on yesterday’s win in Boston from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Hathaway, Kuemper, Backstrom, Jensen, recap), Bruins, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Globe, MassLive, NESN, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), S&S, RMNB, and SCoC.
- What do you think of that win, Garny?
- Brad Marchand, noted angelic player, would like to register a complaint about the officiating in yesterday’s game. [MassLive]
- Previews of today’s Super Bowl matinee against San Jose from Vogs, and...sadly we have no San Jose friends anymore but feel free to hang out here for the only game that matters today!
- Anthony Mantha admits that his confidence isn’t very high right now, but he is ready to reset and get ready for the final stretch of the season. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 55th birthday to John Purves, and happy 43rd birthday to Rico Fata!
