Saturday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Bruins Game Day

- As the Caps resume their regularly scheduled programming, where are the holes in their game? [Rink]
- Previews of today’s return to action in Boston from Vogs, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, AP, FLM, and be sure to swing by our pals over at Stanley Cup of Chowder for the view from behind enemy lines.
- They’ll take on the Bruins today without the services, once again, of Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd - both of whom continued to be absent from practice yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- The Caps will continue a decades-long tradition of playing on Super Bowl Sunday when they take the ice at Capital One Arena tomorrow afternoon. [WaPo, NBCSW]
- After a long break away from hockey, the boys are back and ready to kick things into high gear. [WaPo]
- Rankings of power along with the one player on each team to watch down the stretch. [ESPN]
- How much is John Carlson’s absence impacting the Caps’ play? [NoVa Caps]
- Before the crew starts to put down the ice at Carter-Finley Stadium, learn about the science behind making hockey ice - and it’s not just cold + water. [PBSNC]
- Finally, happy 46th birthday to Dwayne Hay, happy 75th to Lew Morrison, and happy 38th to Mike Richards - and raise a glass to the memory of Brian Kinsella, who would have been 69 today.
