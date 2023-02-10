The Noon Number: Vacation, All I Ever Needed

.480 - The points percentage for teams in their first game back after the bye week since it was established back in 2016-17, with an overall record of 48-53-22. Interestingly, despite a sub-.500 percentage in that opening game, teams tend to find their feet fairly quickly over the first three games back, with 19 of the 31 teams (Seattle having their first bye week this season) with points percentages of .500 or better in that span.

The Caps are one of those 19 teams, although just barely, having gone 5-4-2 in their combined three-game sets back between 2016-17 and 2019-20, which is good for a .542 points percentage.

They’ll have their work cut out for them in their return, as their first test is a matinee tomorrow in Boston against a Bruins team that has lost exactly one (1) time at home in regulation this season, and four times overall. They’ll follow that up with a second-straight afternoon game back at home against the Sharks, and then host the Metro-leading Hurricanes Tuesday night.

Go get ‘em, boys...

(stats via Daily Faceoff)