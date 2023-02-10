Friday Caps Clips: Bye Bye, Bye

Your savory breakfast links:
- Vacation’s over, and the boys were back on the ice yesterday with some new lines, and still no Tom Wilson or Nic Dowd (although both skated pre-practice). [WHN, NoVa Caps]
- Peter Laviolette, the two newly re-signed Caps, and a few others talked to the media after their first post-bye week practice. [Caps video (Caps365, Laviolette, Strome, Milano)]
- Exciting news from the team, announcing that playoff hero Devante Smith-Pelly will be back to drop the puck as part of the Caps’ Black History Month celebration. DSP! [Caps, NBCSW]
- Handing out rankings of power along with reasons to love each team, which must be quite a stretch for some of the vile, heinous teams floating around the NHL. [Sportsnet]
- Taking a look at another defenseman who could be available and a viable trade option for the Caps in Anaheim’s Dmitry Kulikov. [THW]
- The Caps’ goaltenders are two of the best in the league at limiting rebound shot attempts. [NoVa Caps]
- Boston blueliner Jake DeBrusk won’t face the Caps tomorrow - not because of injury, but because his flight yesterday from Edmonton was...cancelled? Hmm. Odd. [98.5]
- How have Caps’ prospects fared during the Brian MacLellan era? [NoVa Caps]
- There will be kids aplenty at Cap One this Sunday, as the team’s home game against the Sharks has been designated Youth Hockey Day. [Caps, WUSA9]
- Things are coming along down at Carter-Finley Stadium ahead of next weekend’s Stadium Series game:
- Speaking of that outdoor game, if you didn’t get your ticket yet, well...you may be out of luck, as it’s sold out and has been for quite some time. [Axios]
- Finally, happy 25th birthday to Axel Jonsson-Fjallby!
