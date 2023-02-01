Wednesday Caps Clips: And... Break!

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, van Riemsdyk, Kuznetsov, Jensen, recap), CBJ, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Dispatch, WHN (and again), S&S, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and the Cannon.
- How about Mr. Trevor van Riemsdyk? [NBCSW]
- And I mean........ this pass. Hello, gorgeous.
What a feed! TVR has his 1st ever multi-goal game pic.twitter.com/KT63z4JzlX— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 1, 2023
- Meeting your idol can be pretty amazing!
Who says you should never meet your heroes?— Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) January 31, 2023
Kirill Marchenko says otherwise. #CBJ | @ovi8 pic.twitter.com/mXCyNKQJ8U
Onward to the All-Star festivities!
