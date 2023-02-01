 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: And... Break!

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Kuznetsov’s two-point night helps the Caps go into the break with a win as they take down the Jackets in OT.

By Becca H
/ new
Washington Capitals v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Meeting your idol can be pretty amazing!

Onward to the All-Star festivities!

Loading comments...