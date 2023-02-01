The Noon Number: Trevor After

3 - Number of Caps’ defensemen with multigoal games under their belt this season, with Trevor van Riemsdyk joining Erik Gustafsson and John Carlson Tuesday night en route to the Caps’ OT win over Columbus. 31 other NHL blueliners have had multigoal games in 2022-23, but no other team in the NHL has more than two defensemen on that list.

Trevor van Riemsdyk became the 32nd defenseman in franchise history with at least one two-goal game - which not only was the first of his career but helped him set a new career-high in goals with six. He is now also just three points shy of his career-best point total of 17 (hit last season).