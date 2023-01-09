Monday Caps Clips: The Boys Are Back and the Cannon Is Silenced

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s shutout win over the Columbus Blue Jackets from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), NHL, AP (and again), Athletic ($), ESPN, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Backstrom, Wilson, Kuemper), WHN, NBCSW (and again), NoVa Caps, (and again), RMNB, Capitals Outsider, Columbus Dispatch, and SB Nation pals over at The Cannon.
- With Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson back in the lineup, Anthony Mantha ended up as a healthy scratch last night. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Joe Snively cleared waivers yesterday afternoon and was sent down to the Hershey Bears. [WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Speaking of the Bears, Connor McMichael scored his seventh goal of the season and Aliaksei Protas recorded two primary assists in last night’s win over the Syracuse Crunch. [AHL, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Congrats to Washington prospect Bogan Trineyev, who scored his first goal in the KHL yesterday. [NoVa Caps]
- And kudos to prospect Ivan Miroshnichenko, who was promoted to Avangard Omsk’s first line and recorded his first KHL assist on a beautiful play. [RMNB]
- Finally, happy 56th birthday to Jamie Huscroft, 65th birthday to Dwayne Lowdermilk, and 27th birthday Vitek Vanecek!
