Monday Caps Clips: The Boys Are Back and the Cannon Is Silenced

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps get Backstrom and Wilson back as they shut out the Blue Jackets, Snively clears waivers, prospect news and more.

By Alex Ervin
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Washington Capitals Amber Searls-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

