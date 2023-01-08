Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- First of all, there is a bit of relatively exciting news to know about ahead of this evening’s game...
- Oh, and also this piece of somewhat thrilling information...
- Previews of tonight’s game - featuring 100% more Backstrom and Wilson - against the Blue Jackets from Vogs and Fox Sports, and once again you can swing by our SB Nation pals over at The Cannon for the view from behind enemy lines.
- More on the return of Backstrom and Wilson. [NHL, WaPo, AP, The Score, Puck Prose]
- The two Caps had a long, difficult road back to the lineup - but being able to train and rehab together created more of a bond between Wilson and Backstrom. [WHN]
- In order to make roster and cap room, the Caps loaned Aliaksei Protas to Hershey, placed Joe Snively on waivers, and placed John Carlson on LTIR. [Caps, NBCSW, WHN]
- So just what happened on the eventual game-winning goal Friday night? [Rink]
- A few more leftovers from Friday’s loss to Nashville. [RMNB, S&S]
- Another week of positive things for the Caps as the team rings in the new year on a high note. [NoVa Caps]
- What does the rest of January hold for the Caps? [S&S]
- Anthony Mantha has some good qualities, which may be wasted in his current deployment. [RMNB]
- Welcome back, fellas.
