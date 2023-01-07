Sunday Caps Clips: One and McDonagh

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Lindgren, Milano, Aube-Kubel, TvR, recap), Preds, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and OtF.
- Easily one of the top three moments of that game. Watch out, Darcy!
#ALLCAPS Darcy Kuemper goes overboard pic.twitter.com/jx7xoax25v— Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) January 7, 2023
- There will be tough roster decisions to make when Wilson and Backstrom return, but Nicolas Aube-Kubel is making his case to stay with goals in back-to-back games. [NBCSW]
- (Maybe stay out of the penalty box, though. Just an idea.)
- A few leftovers from Thursday night’s win over Columbus. [S&S, RMNB]
- Rankings of power and a look at team’s over/under point projections from the preseason, because... Big Sports Betting is obnoxiously ubiquitous. [ESPN]
- Finally, happy 67th birthday to Mike Liut, happy 58th to Yves Beaudoin, happy 57th to Randy Burridge, happy 55th to Mike Rosati, and happy 51st to Donald Brashear!
