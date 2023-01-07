 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Caps Clips: One and McDonagh

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: Ugh.

By Becca H
Nashville Predators v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • There will be tough roster decisions to make when Wilson and Backstrom return, but Nicolas Aube-Kubel is making his case to stay with goals in back-to-back games. [NBCSW]
  • (Maybe stay out of the penalty box, though. Just an idea.)
  • A few leftovers from Thursday night’s win over Columbus. [S&S, RMNB]
  • Rankings of power and a look at team’s over/under point projections from the preseason, because... Big Sports Betting is obnoxiously ubiquitous. [ESPN]
  • Finally, happy 67th birthday to Mike Liut, happy 58th to Yves Beaudoin, happy 57th to Randy Burridge, happy 55th to Mike Rosati, and happy 51st to Donald Brashear!

