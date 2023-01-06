The Noon Number: Hitting the Road

7 - Number of consecutive road victories for the Capitals during their current streak, which sets a new franchise record. Prior to last night’s win in Columbus, the Caps had won six-straight games on the road two other times in franchise history, the most recent streak occurring back in 2011 and the other all the way back in 1984.

Over the last seven games, the Caps have outscored teams 32-12 - which works out to a goals-per-game rate of 4.57 and a goals-against rate of 1.71. The power play is driving a good chunk of that offense, with the team scoring at a rate of 44.4%, but their even-strength performance has also been solid, with a five-on-five xGF% of 56.6% (third-best on the road over that span) and 52.6% CF% (seventh-best).

And of course, the goaltending has been outstanding, with Charlie Lindgren and Darcy Kuemper holding down the fort and then some between the pipes over the last seven road games.