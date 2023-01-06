 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Cannon Fodder; Caps vs. Preds Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps roll to victory in ‘lumbus, Ovechkin gets another ASG nod and more.

By Becca H
Nashville Predators v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Despite his ongoing hip issue, Nicklas Backstrom never considered retiring, and he has put all his focus on returning to his team - something which could happen VERY soon. [ESPN]
  • Alex Ovechkin has been selected for the NHL All-Star Game for a franchise-record 13th time! [Rink, Caps, NBCSW, NHL, ESPN, USA Today, THN, Reuters, AP, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
  • With Nick Backstrom and Tom Wilson drawing ever closer to a return, what could the Caps’ lineup look like with them included? [S&S]
  • More lineup talk and a look at the line shuffling that took place in the middle of Tuesday’s OT loss. [NoVa Caps]
  • Not enough people are talking about the job Peter Laviolette has done to keep the Caps afloat during this insane run of injuries. [WaPo]
  • And over the last month-plus, “staying afloat” has translated to “soaring up the standings”. [NBCSW]
  • Sonny Milano has really made the most of his second chance with the Capitals. [Yahoo]
  • The Caps and Alex Ovechkin have some fun initiatives in store for the community to celebrate his latest milestone. [Caps, WaPo]
  • Congrats to Caps’ prospect Ryan Chesley and Team USA on winning the bronze medal at this year’s World Junior Championship! [IIHF, NHL, AP]
  • T.J. Oshie is the all-time leading scorer at his alma mater, Warroad High School - the Wayne Gretzky of Warroad, if you will. But he’s got an Ovechkin of his own. [Grand Forks Herald]
  • Finally, happy 67th birthday to Alex Forsyth, happy 47th to Richard Zednik, happy 33rd to Nicolas Deschamps, and happy 22nd to Aliaksei Protas!

