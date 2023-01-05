2023 All-Star Rosters Revealed, Alex Ovechkin to Rep the Caps

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Alex Ovechkin will be the Caps’ representative on the Metropolitan Division at this year’s All-Star Game. This marks his 13th selection, and likely his eighth appearance, at the ASG, where he will join fellow old dude and long-time rival Sidney Crosby among a bevy of Metro youngsters.

Here’s a look at this year’s Metro squad, via @NHL:

Note that fans will get to make the final three selections for each division’s roster starting tonight - learn more here.