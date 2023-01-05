 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 All-Star Rosters Revealed, Alex Ovechkin to Rep the Caps

The captain is an all star yet again.

By Becca H
/ new
2018 GEICO NHL All-Star Skills Competition - Hardest Shot Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

To the surprise of absolutely no one, Alex Ovechkin will be the Caps’ representative on the Metropolitan Division at this year’s All-Star Game. This marks his 13th selection, and likely his eighth appearance, at the ASG, where he will join fellow old dude and long-time rival Sidney Crosby among a bevy of Metro youngsters.

Here’s a look at this year’s Metro squad, via @NHL:

Note that fans will get to make the final three selections for each division’s roster starting tonight - learn more here.

