The Noon Number: O Captain! My Captain!

.643 - Capitals’ League-best points percentage since naming Alex Ovechkin captain 13 years ago today.

Since stitching the “C” on the #8 sweater, the Caps have gone 580-296-116, won the Presidents’ Trophy three times, and captured the franchise’s first Stanley Cup as the first Russian-born captain to lead his team to a championship. Over the span of those 992 regular-season games, they’re fourth on the circuit in goals-for per game (3.10) and sixth in goals-against (2.69), have the best power-play percentage (21.8%) and seventh-best penalty kill (81.8%).

Pretty, pretty, pretty good.