Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Blue Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Columbus Blue Jackets from Vogs, AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals over at The Cannon for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday’s OT loss to the Sabres from WHN, RMNB, and S+S.
- The Caps got some good news yesterday: both Nicklas Backstrom and Tom Wilson are close to making their season debuts. [Caps video (Coach Laviolette, Backstrom, Wilson), WaPo ($), NHL, WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Laviolette also gave an update on John Carlson, who was at Capital One Arena for Tuesday’s game. [WHN, RMNB]
- How is the team preparing for Backstrom’s and Wilson’s returns? [Athletic ($)]
- A meeting with team leadership early in December appeared to turn the tide for the Capitals. [WHN]
- Caps prospect Alexander Suzdalev was named the WHL’s Rookie of the Month for December. [NoVa Caps]
- The struggles aren’t glaring, but should the recent missteps in Washington’s play be cause for concern? [S+S]
- Happy 48th birthday to Mike Grier, 55th birthday to Joe Juneau, and 35th birthday to Mathieu Perreault!
Finally, congratulations to Nic and Paige Dowd on the birth of their second child! Wishing all the best to mom and daughter!
Help us welcome to the world Ruby James Elizabeth Dowd— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 4, 2023
Mom and baby girl are doing great! pic.twitter.com/iUuHt4drv6
