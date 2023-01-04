The Noon Number: Second Nature

14 - Number of consecutive games with at least one second-period goal for the Capitals, including last night thanks to an Alex Ovechkin tally. The Caps have scored 26 goals over that span, which goes back to December 5; in fact, no team has scored more second-period goals than the Caps dating back to the start of December, and the 53 they’ve scored on the season overall is tied with Seattle for the most in the league, as well.