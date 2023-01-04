 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday Caps Clips: Outdueled

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps’ comeback comes up short as Tage Thompson takes over, the three-goal rule fails and more.

By Becca H
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v Washington Capitals Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • See if the kids really are alright as we look at the December performances of the Caps’ prospects. [Rink]
  • It’s a busy first week of 2023 for the Caps. See what lies ahead in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
  • Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Oshie, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, Buffalo News, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
  • Before the game, there was a moment of solidarity and thoughts for Damar Hamlin:
  • The Caps have generally fared pretty well this season when scoring at least three goals... but there are exceptions. Like last night. [NBCSW]
  • The hockey things Alex Ovechkin is doing at age 37 are absurd - and very few have done them before at that age. [RMNB]

Loading comments...