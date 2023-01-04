Wednesday Caps Clips: Outdueled

Your savory breakfast links:
- See if the kids really are alright as we look at the December performances of the Caps’ prospects. [Rink]
- It’s a busy first week of 2023 for the Caps. See what lies ahead in the latest Snapshots. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Ovechkin, Kuznetsov, Oshie, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, WHN, Buffalo News, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- Before the game, there was a moment of solidarity and thoughts for Damar Hamlin:
We join the Buffalo Sabres, the Buffalo Bills and the entire sports community in keeping Damar Hamlin in our thoughts.— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 4, 2023
♥️ pic.twitter.com/fM64bguEFe
