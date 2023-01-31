The Noon Number: Cannon Fodder

614 - The combined number of man-games lost to injury this season for the Caps (311, most in the League) and Blue Jackets (303, second most) through last Thursday, per @NHLInjuryViz:

NHL injury summary through 26 January pic.twitter.com/VzBbtBIct8 — NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) January 27, 2023

The Caps (currently without the services of at least John Carlson, Tom Wilson, Nic Dowd, Connor Brown and Carl Hagelin) and Jackets (sans Zach Werenski, Jakub Voracek, Gus Nyqvist, Jake Bean and others) rank first and third, respectively, in the total cap hit of their injured players, but Washington has managed to stay afloat in the playoff race while Columbus... not so much.

The two teams will square off tonight in the capital of Ohio and try to avoid adding to their injury rolls in each team’s last game before the All-Star break.