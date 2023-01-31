Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Blue Jackets Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Nicklas Backstrom’s goal may have come in a losing effort Sunday night, but it was a special moment nonetheless. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s battle with the Jackets from Vogs, CBJ, AP, FLM, and be sure to swing by our pals over at The Cannon for the view from behind enemy lines.
- After a red-hot December, the Caps have seen their game fall off again in January. So what the heck is going on? [The Athletic ($)]
- It’s been a tough month all around, and as the standings tighten, the Caps are looking to each other to turn things around and get back to the fundamentals. [WHN, WashTimes]
- With players coming in and out of the lineup all too regularly, the power play is still finding its legs. [NBCSW]
- The Islanders just pulled off a bit of a stunner yesterday, acquiring Bo Horvat from the Canucks. Should the Caps attempt to swing a big trade of their own? [WHN]
- Rankings of power, plus each team’s best player not to make the cut for this year’s All-Star game. [The Score]
- Goalie Zach Fucale is currently in the AHL with Hershey, but he knows he could be called upon at any minute, and has to be ready if he is. (And if you speak French, watch the video!) [RDS]
- Get an inside look, and plenty of pics, at the Bears’ ill-fated (but still record-breaking!) Teddy Bear Toss game from this weekend. [NoVa Caps (and again)]
- A few leftovers from another ill-fated game. [RMNB, S&S]
- Finally, happy 39th birthday to Mikhail Grabovski!
