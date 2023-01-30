The Noon(ish) Number: Firing Squad

75 - Number of times this season that a team has given up at least four goals in a single period. The Caps added to that number after a four-goal Leafs outburst in the second period of last night’s lost.

That rough middle frame was the first time the Caps had given up at least four goals in a period all season, and the 12th time they’ve given up at least three in a period. That checks in at just around middle-of-the-pack; 15 teams have done it fewer times, 14 have done it more, and two teams - Ottawa and Edmonton - are tied with the Caps.

(It’s quite a range, as the Rangers lead the league with just five, while Columbus finds themselves on the other end of the spectrum with a whopping 35.)