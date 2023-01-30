Monday Caps Clips: Toront-Oh No

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings from last night’s Washington Capitals loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs from us, Vogs, WaPo ($), AP, NHL, Caps video (recap, condensed game, Coach Laviolette, Backstrom, Sheary, Mantha), WHN (and again), NBCSW, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Pension Plan Puppets.
- The Hershey Bears were shut out by the Bridgeport Islanders yesterday in their annual Teddy Bear Toss game. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
- No goal? No problem! Fans in Hershey took matters into their own hands and started the Teddy Bear Toss with 5.4 seconds to go, setting a new world record with 67,309 stuffed animals. [Bears, NBCSW, RMNB]
- Finally, happy 51st birthday to Chris Simon!
