The Noon Number: Turning the Page

88 - Number of regular-season games played by the Capitals in the calendar year of 2022. In those 88 games, the Caps:
- Went 45-33-10, for an overall points percentage of .568
- Earned 35 wins in regulation and another 7 in overtime
- Scored 283 goals (3.22 goals/game) and gave up 264 (3.00 goals-against/game)
- Got 52 goals from Alex Ovechkin - including #802 - which is tied for sixth-most in the league
- Had 38 different skaters and six different goalies appear in at least one game
- Got 53 goals from the 12 blueliners who appeared in games this year
What was your favorite game/moment of 2022? Share in the comments below!
Loading comments...