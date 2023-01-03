 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Noon Number: Turning the Page

One last look back at 2022

By Becca H
Detroit Red Wings v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

88 - Number of regular-season games played by the Capitals in the calendar year of 2022. In those 88 games, the Caps:

  • Went 45-33-10, for an overall points percentage of .568
  • Earned 35 wins in regulation and another 7 in overtime
  • Scored 283 goals (3.22 goals/game) and gave up 264 (3.00 goals-against/game)
  • Got 52 goals from Alex Ovechkin - including #802 - which is tied for sixth-most in the league
  • Had 38 different skaters and six different goalies appear in at least one game
  • Got 53 goals from the 12 blueliners who appeared in games this year

What was your favorite game/moment of 2022? Share in the comments below!

