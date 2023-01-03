The Noon Number: Turning the Page

88 - Number of regular-season games played by the Capitals in the calendar year of 2022. In those 88 games, the Caps:

Went 45-33-10, for an overall points percentage of .568

Earned 35 wins in regulation and another 7 in overtime

Scored 283 goals (3.22 goals/game) and gave up 264 (3.00 goals-against/game)

Got 52 goals from Alex Ovechkin - including #802 - which is tied for sixth-most in the league

Had 38 different skaters and six different goalies appear in at least one game

Got 53 goals from the 12 blueliners who appeared in games this year

What was your favorite game/moment of 2022? Share in the comments below!