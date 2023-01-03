Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Sabres Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Commemorate Alex Ovechkin sliding into that second all-time slot with 802: The Bobblehead. [Rink]
- Previews of tonight’s duel with the Sabres from Vogs, Buffalo News, AP, FLM, and NoVa Caps, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Die by the Blade for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The big three on the injury list - Nicklas Backstrom, Tom Wilson, and T.J. Oshie - are all making progress in their recovery (with Oshie potentially back tonight)... [WaPo]
- ...which means there are some tough roster decisions ahead as the coaching staff works these guys back into the lineup. [WHN]
- More updates from the coach and others after yesterday’s first practice of 2023. [Caps video (Laviolette, Caps365)]
- Rankings of power along with some more New Year’s resolutions for each team. [The Score]
- It was a tremendously successful December for the Caps - and now they’re hoping to carry that energy over into January (and beyond). [WashTimes]
- The Caps’ goalies, y’all... they’ve been straight fire. (Is that how the kids put it?) [NoVa Caps]
- When could 8 catch 99 with 894? [S&S]
- In his IG retirement post, Devante Smith-Pelly shouted out those NHLers of color who preceded and inspired him - but DSP has been an inspiration in the Black community in his own right. [CoH]
- Checking in on the Caps’ prospect pipeline in December (and stay tuned for ours later today). [NoVa Caps]
- Happy 49th birthday to Stefan Ustorf, and happy 54th to Steve Poapst!
- Finally... Caps Dads. They’re cute.
high five! great job everyone! pic.twitter.com/CnzI6PaXFZ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 2, 2023
