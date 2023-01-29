Sunday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Maple Leafs Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of this evening’s visit to Toronto from Vogs, NoVa Caps, AP, and FLM, and be sure to swing by our pals over at Pension Plan Puppets for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Caps will get a third and final look at old friend Ilya Samsonov tonight, as Leafs’ starter Matt Murray is dealing with a(nother) injury. [Sun]
- Peter Laviolette had some injury updates of his own today, and it sounds like the Caps will be without battered forwards Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd until after the break. Awesome. [Caps video]
- There are plenty of bromances among the Caps, and one of the newer ones has Minnesota roots. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 59th birthday to Ed Kastelic, happy 46th to Jason Doig, happy 42nd to Roman Tvrdon, happy 40th to Tim Gleason, happy 37th to Chris Bourque, and happy 34th to Kevin Shattenkirk - and raise a glass to the memory of Wayne Stephenson, who would have been 78 today.
