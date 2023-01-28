Saturday Caps Clips: A Day of Rest

Your savory breakfast links:
- Dissecting the play that put the Caps on top early in the third period Thursday night. [Rink]
- A few more leftovers from the big shootout victory, fueled by a Swedish spark. [NBCSW, RMNB, TribLive]
- As the trade deadline draws ever closer, should the Caps be kicking the tires on someone like Vancouver’s Bo Horvat? [THW]
- There was a welcome sight on Medstar ice yesterday, as John Carlson hopped on for a quick skate - but don’t expect him back for at least another month. [NBCSW]
- The Caps will kick off their Bye Week after the All-Star break... check out when the other 31 teams get a much-deserved (but still annoying) rest. [NHL]
- Handing out some rankings of power, plus thoughts on which of the teams are more likely to be playoff-bound. [ESPN]
- Charlie Lindgren’s Stadium Series mask is an homage to a true Caps legend. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Michal Pivonka, and raise a glass to the memory of Jack Egers, who would have been 74 today.
