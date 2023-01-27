The Noon Number: Resilient Little Buggers

.711 - The Capitals’ points percentage in games after a regulation loss. The Caps have a record of 13-5-1 this season in games following a loss in regulation, including last night’s shootout win over the Penguins.

While the Caps haven’t had many winning streaks, they’ve also managed to avoid lengthy losing streaks, and have not gone more than two consecutive games without a point all season. The longest losing streak of any kind that they’ve had was four, which happened twice - a four-game run in mid-November where they picked up a single point, going 0-3-1, and another a week earlier in which they were 0-2-2.