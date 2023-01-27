Friday Caps Clips: Making a Point

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s shootout win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Ovechkin, Backstrom, Johansson, recap), Pens, NHL, AP, FLM, SI, WaPo, NBCSW, Athletic ($), TribLive, Post-Gazette, WHN, NoVa Caps (and again), Caps Outsider, S&S, RMNB, PHN, and Pensburgh.
- They may have needed a shootout to claim victory, but the Caps saw a lot of things to build on from the way they played. [NBCSW]
- Both teams knew exactly what was at stake in this one, and it showed on the ice. [NHL]
- As the playoff race tightens, could a new competitor begin nipping at the Caps’ heels? [S&S]
- The Caps haven’t been winning enough when they should be, and Nicklas Backstrom expects more - from the team and himself. [WHN]
- Power rankings and checking in on the job security for each of the 32 coaches. [Sportsnet]
- The Stadium Series jerseys are out for next month’s outdoor game in Raleigh - and the Weagle is flying high. [@Capitals, WaPo, NBCSW, ESPN]
outdoors and went for it— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2023
See you next month in Raleigh.#ALLCAPS | #StadiumSeries pic.twitter.com/hdmau0Q77q
- The goalie masks are out, as well, and the Caps’ tendies will be looking pretty sharp. [@Capitals]
- Headed to Raleigh? Check out some of the artists performing at the Fan Fest for the event. [ABC11]
- Happy 68th birthday to Brian Engblom!
- Finally... this is just delightful (as are all the pregame hallway shenanigans). Happy Friday!
the comedic timing on this one #ALLCAPS | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/kMBLRFTCvC— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 26, 2023
