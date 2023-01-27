 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Making a Point

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps pick up the extra point in a tight battle with the Pens, the Stadium Series jerseys are out and more.

By Becca H
Your savory breakfast links:

  • The goalie masks are out, as well, and the Caps’ tendies will be looking pretty sharp. [@Capitals]
  • Headed to Raleigh? Check out some of the artists performing at the Fan Fest for the event. [ABC11]
  • Happy 68th birthday to Brian Engblom!
  • Finally... this is just delightful (as are all the pregame hallway shenanigans). Happy Friday!

