Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals vs. Penguins Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: the Caps and Pens keep the rivalry going in DC, an update from Dowd, news from Hershey and more.

By Alex Ervin
  • Previews and other important information for tonight’s divisional matchup between the Washington Capitals and Pittsburgh Penguins from Vogs, AP, NBCSW, and NoVa Caps.
  • A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss in Colorado from The Athletic ($), RMNB, and S+S.
  • Nic Dowd hopped on 106.7 The Fan yesterday to discuss the slow but steady rehab process to return from his injury sustained January 16. [WHN]
  • Alex Ovechkin has defined Capitals hockey for an entire generation of fans in DC. [NoVa Caps]
  • Despite rumors flying around, the Caps and Habs have reportedly not engaged in trade talks concerning Anthony Mantha. [WHN]
  • The Hershey Bears beat the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 5-2 last night with two goals from Joe Snively and Connor McMichael’s ninth of the season. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
  • Prospect Hendrix Lapierre is now halfway through his first professional season, and he continues to work on finding his game. [NoVa Caps]
  • Goaltending prospect Clay Stevenson was re-assigned to the Hershey Bears from ECHL South Carolina yesterday. [Bears, NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 65th birthday to Mark Taylor!

