Wednesday Caps Clips: Rocky Road

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps fight to the end but fall to the Avs, Wilson exits with an injury and more.

By Becca H
/ new

NHL: Washington Capitals at Colorado Avalanche Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Answering some more questions about the Caps, including their potential plans to replace John Carlson, in another mailbag with Tarik. [Athletic ($)]
  • Little by little, month by month, the Caps are improving. [NoVa Caps]
  • Some new - and a little confusing-sounding, in some cases? - events are headed our way for the upcoming All-Star Skills Competition. [NHL]
  • Revisiting the trade that sent Jakub Vrana to Detroit in exchange for Anthony Mantha. [THW]
  • Ever wonder what goes on in the locker room between periods? Wonder no more. [Athletic ($)]
  • Ranking the Caps’... mustaches. Sure, why not? [Axios]
  • Finally, happy 58th birthday to Esa Tikkanen, and happy 54th to Steve Maltais!

