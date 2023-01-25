Wednesday Caps Clips: Rocky Road

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Ovechkin, Sheary, Kuznetsov, recap), Avs, NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Denver Post, Denver Gazette, WHN (and again), NoVa Caps, RMNB, CHN, and MHH.
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Tom Wilson sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 25, 2023
- Answering some more questions about the Caps, including their potential plans to replace John Carlson, in another mailbag with Tarik. [Athletic ($)]
- Little by little, month by month, the Caps are improving. [NoVa Caps]
- Some new - and a little confusing-sounding, in some cases? - events are headed our way for the upcoming All-Star Skills Competition. [NHL]
- Revisiting the trade that sent Jakub Vrana to Detroit in exchange for Anthony Mantha. [THW]
- Ever wonder what goes on in the locker room between periods? Wonder no more. [Athletic ($)]
- Ranking the Caps’... mustaches. Sure, why not? [Axios]
- Finally, happy 58th birthday to Esa Tikkanen, and happy 54th to Steve Maltais!
