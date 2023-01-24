Tuesday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Avalanche Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews of tonight’s rumble in the Rockies from Vogs, Avs, NBCSW, NoVa Caps, AP, and FLM, and be sure to swing by our pals over at Mile High Hockey for the view from behind enemy lines.
- Tonight’s game marks Darcy Kuemper’s first time back in Colorado since winning the Cup with the Avs last season. [NHL]
- Since departing Denver for DC, what has Darcy Kuemper done with his new squad? [NoVa Caps]
- Updates from practice, where Alex Ovechkin was back on the ice - still day-to-day - but T.J. Oshie was not as he returned home for the birth of Oshbaby #4. Congrats, Oshies! [WaPo, WHN]
- Ovechkin, goal-scorer, is a true artist... but it’s also an art form to set him up for those many, many tallies. [AP]
- Sure, he’s got goals - but will Ovechkin hit 100+ points this season? [S&S]
- It’s probably not an overstatement to say that signing on with the Caps was the best career move Sonny Milano could have made. [WHN]
- Breaking down the Caps’ realistic chances at being a playoff squad this year. [S&S]
- Happy 74th birthday to Guy Charron, happy 53rd to Jim Mathieson, happy 50th to the Ferraro twins, Peter and Chris, and happy 37th to Jack Hillen!
- Finally, our good pal and forever member of the Rink family, Peerless, is hanging up the blogging skates (for now?) after an incredible 18 years. We love ya, pal. [Peerless]
Loading comments...