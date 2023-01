10 - Number of consecutive road games with at least three goals for the Capitals, including last night’s 4-0 victory in Arizona. Over that span, dating back to December 5, the Caps have scored 43 goals away from DC (top-third in the league) and have won all but one of those 10 games.

The Caps have won 20 times this season when they’ve scored at least three goals, and are tied with Tampa for the second-most wins by at least three goals this season with 15.