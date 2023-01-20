Friday Caps Clips: Strome the Desert

Your savory breakfast links:
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, Kuemper, Strome, Milano, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, AZ Republic, WHN, NoVa Caps, and RMNB.
- How about our Mr. Darcy?
Most shutouts by a @Capitals goalie through their first 30 appearances of a season:— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 20, 2023
5- Darcy Kuemper (2022-23 via stopping all 26 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Coyotes tonight)
4- Al Jensen (1983-84)
4- Pete Peeters (1988-89)
4- Braden Holtby (2013-14)
4- Holtby (2016-17) pic.twitter.com/SuUELwx7fO
- Get a peek at what the game experience is like at the Coyotes’ temporary home, Mullett Arena. [NoVa Caps]
- There are a ton of moving pieces behind the scenes for the Caps when it comes to shifting lines, contracts, and the upcoming trade deadline. Vogs breaks it all down. [Caps]
- There’s a lot one could say - and a lot that has been said - about the recent Ivan Provorov thing. Make sure you’re reading pieces like this, from people within the LGBTQIA+ community. [BSH]
- The return of Tom Wilson has been wonderful for the team, but even more so for all of us fans who missed him dearly. [WaPo]
- This year’s All-Star jerseys have a dash of retro and a sprinkle of Miami Vice. [NHL, ESPN]
- Taking a closer look at the Caps through the first half(ish) of the season. [S&S]
- Check out where the Caps fall on this week’s Sweet 16, and other rankings of power. [NHL, Sportsnet]
- Jeremy Roenick is, as always, a piece of shit who just loves to kick at Alex Ovechkin for no good (or correct) reason. [RMNB]
- Finally, please enjoy this look at last night’s hero with his adorable little family.
