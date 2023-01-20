 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Caps Clips: Strome the Desert

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps blank the ‘Yotes to kick off their three-game Western swing, Wilson’s return is a joy for all, this year’s All-Star jerseys get a throwback vibe and more.

By Becca H
Washington Capitals v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Get a peek at what the game experience is like at the Coyotes’ temporary home, Mullett Arena. [NoVa Caps]
  • There are a ton of moving pieces behind the scenes for the Caps when it comes to shifting lines, contracts, and the upcoming trade deadline. Vogs breaks it all down. [Caps]
  • There’s a lot one could say - and a lot that has been said - about the recent Ivan Provorov thing. Make sure you’re reading pieces like this, from people within the LGBTQIA+ community. [BSH]
  • The return of Tom Wilson has been wonderful for the team, but even more so for all of us fans who missed him dearly. [WaPo]
  • This year’s All-Star jerseys have a dash of retro and a sprinkle of Miami Vice. [NHL, ESPN]
  • Taking a closer look at the Caps through the first half(ish) of the season. [S&S]
  • Check out where the Caps fall on this week’s Sweet 16, and other rankings of power. [NHL, Sportsnet]
  • Jeremy Roenick is, as always, a piece of shit who just loves to kick at Alex Ovechkin for no good (or correct) reason. [RMNB]
  • Finally, please enjoy this look at last night’s hero with his adorable little family.

