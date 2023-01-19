The Noon Number: Eastern Motoring

.587 - The points percentage for Eastern Conference teams when visiting teams in the West this season, with the East holding a record of 77-51-22 in away games in the other conference.

The Caps have played nine games on the road out west so far this year, with a record of 5-2-2, including wins in their last three.

Meanwhile tonight’s opponent, the Arizona Coyotes, have done a decent job of holding off visiting Eastern teams at their temporary digs, posting a 6-4-1 record at Mullett Arena despite being slightly outscored, putting up 36 goals to visitors’ 38 goals. Vegas, Saturday’s foe, is 4-4-1 in nine games against visiting Eastern Conference teams, outscoring them 24-23; the final stop on the trip will be Denver, where the Avs have been the most dominant of the group, holding a 7-4-1 record over their Eastern visitors and outscoring teams 37-30.