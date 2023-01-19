Thursday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Coyotes Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- Previews and other important info for tonight’s matchup between the Washington Capitals and Arizona Coyotes from Vogs and AP, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Five for Howling for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Tuesday night’s loss to the Minnesota Wild from The Athletic ($), WHN, RMNB, and S+S.
- The Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas. [Caps, RMNB, PHR]
- The reason Protas is back with the team: Nic Dowd is still injured and was placed on IR yesterday. [WHN]
- What are the Caps’ “optimal” lines using the expected goals for percentage metric? [NoVa Caps]
- Take a look back at the most important dates of Alex Ovechkin’s career. [NHL]
- If the Caps are looking to acquire a defenseman at the trade deadline, here are some potential targets. [NoVa Caps]
- The latest edition of The Athletic’s NHL trade board for this season is out, and a Washington forward made the list. [Athletic ($)]
- Tom Wilson said the reception he got from fans when he returned to the Caps’ lineup was a highlight of his career. [NoVa Caps, RMNB]
- Coach Laviolette is not worried about how players react to being a healthy scratch. [RMNB]
- A mid-January update on Caps’ prospects currently playing at the college level. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Sylvain Cote and 69th birthday to Don McLean!
