Wednesday Caps Clips: Point Shots and Pride

- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s loss from us, Vogs, Caps video (Laviolette, locker room, recap), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, Star-Tribune, WHN, Caps Outsider, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and Hockey Wilderness.
- Last night was Pride Night at Capital One! Just a few highlights:
Create an open dialogue so you can support LGBTQ+ community members and become a better ally.— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 17, 2023
️ ️⚧️ https://t.co/Y0xO7Z8FsC pic.twitter.com/MTL2v7lVHZ
#Pride | https://t.co/yKwyHZT1AK pic.twitter.com/cuYYD80EfZ— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 18, 2023
"You want the hockey rink, whether you're in the locker room or in the stands, to be a place where everyone is accepted."#Pride Night is a reminder to all that the Capitals support the LGBTQ+ community and strive to make sure #HockeyIsForEveryone.#ALLCAPS | @GiantFood pic.twitter.com/1qNAFJQzfz— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 17, 2023
"To be able to celebrate Pride Night, celebrate diversity and inclusivity to me is really important."— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 18, 2023
Hear about Capitals Video Coordinator @E_EngelNatzke's journey in the NHL not only as a woman, but also as part of the LGBTQ+ community.#Pride | @GiantFood pic.twitter.com/amOvizjKNp
- Too much traffic in front, not enough... stoplights? [NBCSW]
- Minnesota coach Dean Evason, a longtime assistant coach for the Caps, has watched Alex Ovechkin for a very long time - and knew he was destined for stardom. [Star-Tribune]
- A few leftovers from Monday’s win in/on/whatever Long Island. [RMNB, Eyes on Isles]
- The new guys added to the Caps’ lineup have been the key to the team’s success so far. [LWoS]
- Martin Fehervary talks about his injury as he tries to get his legs back under him. [WHN]
- Checking in on how the Caps’ blueline stacks up against the rest of the league at the halfway-ish point. [NoVa Caps]
- Finally, happy 31st birthday to Pheonix Copley, and raise a glass to the memory of Pete Laframboise, who would have been 72 today.
