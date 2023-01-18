 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Caps Clips: Point Shots and Pride

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps falter against the visiting Wild, the team celebrates Pride Night at Cap One and more.

Your savory breakfast links:

  • Too much traffic in front, not enough... stoplights? [NBCSW]
  • Minnesota coach Dean Evason, a longtime assistant coach for the Caps, has watched Alex Ovechkin for a very long time - and knew he was destined for stardom. [Star-Tribune]
  • A few leftovers from Monday’s win in/on/whatever Long Island. [RMNB, Eyes on Isles]
  • The new guys added to the Caps’ lineup have been the key to the team’s success so far. [LWoS]
  • Martin Fehervary talks about his injury as he tries to get his legs back under him. [WHN]
  • Checking in on how the Caps’ blueline stacks up against the rest of the league at the halfway-ish point. [NoVa Caps]
  • Finally, happy 31st birthday to Pheonix Copley, and raise a glass to the memory of Pete Laframboise, who would have been 72 today.

