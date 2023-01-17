The Noon Number: The Worst Lead in Hockey?

3 - The goal deficit overcome by the Capitals in their overtime win against the Islanders, marking the first time they’d erased a three-goal deficit this season. After falling behind 3-0 early in the second period last night, the Caps began to chip away - first Garnet Hathaway scored about halfway through the second to cut the lead to 3-1, followed by Tom Wilson’s strike a few minutes later. Then it was T.J. Oshie tying the game with less than six minutes left in regulation, and Dmitry Orlov sending the Caps to victory in overtime.

The Caps have one of the better records in the league when trailing this season, their four wins when trailing after two periods giving them a fifth-best points % of .250.

Amazingly, this was just the third time the Islanders have blown a three-goal lead in the last four seasons... and all three of them have been against the Caps.