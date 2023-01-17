 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Caps Clips: Comeback Caps; Caps vs. Wild Game Day

Daily Washington Capitals news and notes: The Caps erase a three-goal deficit against the Isles, the Wild are in town to kick off a run against Western teams and more.

By Becca H
Minnesota Wild v Washington Capitals Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Your savory breakfast links:

  • They don’t always have the strongest starts, but the Caps have accumulated plenty of points this season thanks to their ability to launch a comeback. [NBCSW]
  • Previews of tonight’s visit with the Wild from NBCSW, FLM and Star-Tribune, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Hockey Wilderness for the view from behind enemy lines.
  • The Caps’ depth is making them a more formidable team. [THW]
  • Making the case for and against sending the Danish hero of 2018 away via trade. [NoVa Caps]
  • Handing out some rankings of power. [The Score, THW]
  • The NHL appears to be keeping up the retro theme this year with some throwback logos for the upcoming All-Star Game jerseys. [WHN]
  • Finally, happy 31st birthday to Stanislav Galiev!

