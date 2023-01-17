Tuesday Caps Clips: Comeback Caps; Caps vs. Wild Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- It’s a busy week for the Caps - get the lowdown on what lies ahead in this week’s Snapshots. [Rink]
- Recaps and other assorted musings on last night’s OT win from us, Vogs, Caps video (Orlov, Kuemper, Oshie, recap), Isles (and again), NHL, AP, WaPo, NBCSW, NYPost, Newsday ($), WHN, NoVa Caps, RMNB, and LHH.
- Find someone who loves you as much as the Isles love blowing three-goal leads to the Caps in January.
can't make this stuff up pic.twitter.com/EDOGexSuzw— NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) January 17, 2023
- They don’t always have the strongest starts, but the Caps have accumulated plenty of points this season thanks to their ability to launch a comeback. [NBCSW]
- please make it stop
INJURY UPDATE: #Caps Nic Dowd sustained a lower body injury and will not return to tonight’s game.— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 17, 2023
- Previews of tonight’s visit with the Wild from NBCSW, FLM and Star-Tribune, and be sure to swing by our SB Nation pals over at Hockey Wilderness for the view from behind enemy lines.
- The Caps’ depth is making them a more formidable team. [THW]
- Making the case for and against sending the Danish hero of 2018 away via trade. [NoVa Caps]
- Handing out some rankings of power. [The Score, THW]
- The NHL appears to be keeping up the retro theme this year with some throwback logos for the upcoming All-Star Game jerseys. [WHN]
- Finally, happy 31st birthday to Stanislav Galiev!
