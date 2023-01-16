The Noon Number: Isle Have What He’s Having

22 - Number of points earned by Nicklas Backstrom against the Islanders over the last five seasons, fourth-most of any player over that span. Backstrom has faced the Isles 23 times since 2017-18 and scored three goals and 19 assists (tied for second-most) in those 23 games. 12 of the 22 points were scored on the road, which trails only Claude Giroux for the most over that timeframe, and his 11 road assists against the Isles are tops in the league.

While Backstrom has the overall point lead for the Caps when facing the Islanders, T.J. Oshie holds the honor of the most goals against them since 2017-18, with nine goals (tied for fourth-most among all NHLers) in 21 games played - six of which were scored in New York - while Alex Ovechkin is close behind with eight goals in 18 games (also with six on the road).