Monday Caps Clips: Capitals @ Islanders Game Day

Your savory breakfast links:
- A look at the week that was for the Washington Capitals. [Peerless]
- Previews and other important information for tonight’s matchup with the New York Islanders from Peerless, Vogs, AP, Isles, and NoVa Caps, and don’t forget to follow along with SB Nation pals Lighthouse Hockey for coverage from behind enemy lines.
- A few leftovers from Saturday night’s loss to the Flyers from RMNB and S+S.
- A look at Caps stats from the last week (spoiler: they’re not great). [NoVa Caps]
- Tom Wilson opened up about his surgery recovery and returning to the lineup. [WHN]
- There are certain games on Washington’s schedule over the next six weeks that will help determine how active they are at the deadline. [NoVa Caps]
- The Capitals know they haven’t been playing like themselves. [WHN]
- An exercise in hypotheticals: a reason to scratch and not scratch every Washington forward. [RMNB]
- The Caps have a difficult schedule ahead of them, and they need to keep racking up the points. [S+S]
- Finally, happy 57th birthday to Stephen Leach and 49th birthday to Todd Rohloff, and raise a glass to Scot Kleinendorst, who would have turned 60 today.
Loading comments...